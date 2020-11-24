Menu
Richard Baker
1955 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1955
DIED
November 22, 2020
Richard Baker's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville in Nortonville, KY .

Published by Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville
