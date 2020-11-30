Richard Baker's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home in Buffalo, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home website.
Published by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.