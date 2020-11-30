Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Baker
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1958
DIED
November 18, 2020
Richard Baker's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home in Buffalo, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
2528 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215
Nov
28
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
2528 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215
Funeral services provided by:
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Dear cousin, I look at this picture of you and remember the summer days playing softball at school 41, with you always pitching. You will be missed, but never forgotten.
Cheryl Roosevelt
November 28, 2020
One of the coolest men i have ever know in my life , til the day he left he always told me never give up on your lady.... never let no one see you sweat hoghead....Love you uncle save me a lady for when i get there.
MAURICE HOWIE
November 28, 2020