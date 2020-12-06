Menu
Richard Baker
1924 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1924
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Salvation Army
U.S. Navy
Richard Baker's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home in Berea, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home website.

Published by Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodvale Cemetery
7535 Engle Road, Middleburg Heights, Ohio 44130
Funeral services provided by:
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
We will miss Uncle Dick! He was always a very special man in my life and always had a kind word to say. He was a good friend, a great father and husband and had such a love for the outdoors. His trophy’s were a sight to behold. He had a long and happy life and was cheerful til his last day. He was loved by many and will be missed by many. With love and tears,
Wes and Candy Baker
Weslet E Baker 111
Family
December 6, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country !
December 6, 2020