Richard Balentyne
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1929
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
St. James Catholic Church
VFW
Richard Balentyne's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere in Belvidere, IL .

Published by Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
203 Logan Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
