Richard Bastian
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1938
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
US Navy
Richard Bastian's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m.
St. Cornelius
160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Cornelius
160 Ridge Rd, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
I am sadden to hear of Richard's passing and so sorry for the entire family. I am fortunate and grateful for the opportunities Richard gave over 35 years ago and I am so lucky to have crossed paths with him. May he Rest In Peace and never be forgotten.
Leon Stark
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Loretta Reilly
November 10, 2020