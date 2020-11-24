Menu
Richard Bates
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1932
DIED
November 16, 2020
Richard Bates's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .

Published by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
I love you so much Uncle Dick you made me feel special. Thank you so much for being my Godfather. ❤
Please give Aunt Helen a big kiss from me.
I will miss you dearly..

APRIL
Family
November 23, 2020
I love you Uncle Dick❤You were a great Godfather to me.
Please give kisses to Aunt Helen from me.
Your loving God child April ❤
April
Family
November 23, 2020
Dear Bates family,
We are sorry to learn the passing of your beloved father. Please accept our deepest apologies.

The Phillips Family - Elm Avenue West Springfield
Karen, Amy, Jeannine, James, Melissa, Dorothy, Patrick
Classmate
November 20, 2020