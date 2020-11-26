Menu
Richard Beatson
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1934
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Catholic
United States Air Force
Richard Beatson's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spencer Funeral Home in East Hampton, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spencer Funeral Home website.

Published by Spencer Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas Cemetery
209 Belleview Avenue, Southington, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Spencer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Dick was a warm, happy, caring man. He was a cousin to my late husband and they were always so glad to see each other. He and Judy came from Vermont for Bob's funeral, which was such a special moment for our family. Typical of his nature and dedication to his heritage.
Eva Bowden
November 25, 2020
My Uncle Dick was a beautiful person in and out! His smile lite up the room and his beautiful voice was always singing. He was eternally young, never thought of him as aging!! We have lost a classy beautiful man, I'm so proud to call him Uncle
Mary Johnson
Family
November 24, 2020