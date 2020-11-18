Menu
Richard Berra
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1935
DIED
November 16, 2020
Richard Berra's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials in Williamsport, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

Published by Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials
