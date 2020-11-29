Richard Beshara's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown website.
Published by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown on Nov. 29, 2020.
