Richard Beshara
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1928
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Richard Beshara's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown website.

Published by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:50a.m.
St. Maron Church
1555 S. Merdian Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44511
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Maron Church
1555 S. Merdian Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44511
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown
