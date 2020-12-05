Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Boyle
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1930
DIED
November 2, 2020
ABOUT
Laureldale Cemetery
U.S. Air Force
Richard Boyle's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc in Laureldale, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, Pennsylvania 19605
Funeral services provided by:
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.