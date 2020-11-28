Richard Brewer's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka in Kahoka, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka website.
Published by Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka on Nov. 28, 2020.
