Richard Brown
1964 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1964
DIED
November 20, 2020
Richard Brown's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home in Trumbull, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home website.

Published by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Church
497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Mrs. Brown , Susan and family. So very sorry to hear of Ricky's passing. I'm reminded of so many summer vacations our families went on together . It would include somewhere historical but always had to include an amusement park of some sort. The Dad's took us kids on ALL the rides( even in the rain) and the Mom's would walk around and watch the shows. We kids, me, Tommy, Ricky and Susan knew we were in for a treat for these vacations were planned in the previous winter, lol. Thanks to our parents we grew up with some life long memories of times shared with life long friends. Rest in peace now Ricky
Aileen Madar
Friend
November 24, 2020