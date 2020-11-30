Richard Brown's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home in Trumbull, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home website.
Published by Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
