Richard Bunn
1951 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1951
DIED
November 22, 2020
Richard Bunn's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shingleton Funeral Home in Wilson, NC .

Published by Shingleton Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Maplewood Cemetery
College Street, Wilson, North Carolina 27896
Funeral services provided by:
Shingleton Funeral Home
