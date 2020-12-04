Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Burnoski
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1943
DIED
October 20, 2020
ABOUT
VFW
Richard Burnoski's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zahoran Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Zahoran Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Cemetery
24947 Western Ave, South Bend, Indiana 46619
Funeral services provided by:
Zahoran Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.