Richard Campbell's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Memorial Alternatives in Grand Rapids, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Memorial Alternatives website.
Published by Memorial Alternatives on Dec. 4, 2020.
