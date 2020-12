One of the best things about living on Barry Avenue 20-some years ago was becoming friends with Dick and his son Rich.

Every day they pulled in to the huge barn out back - the headquarters of Dingee Electric - and if you happened to be feeling a little down or out of sorts, nothing could snap you out of it faster than Dick’s incomparably warm smile and cheery “Hi!” ***(see below)

Maybe he was just in a good mood after breakfast and seeing his pals and at Early Bird each morning, but I don’t think so — it’s who he was. Dick was already at the classic retirement age when we first met, but he showed no signs of slowing down; I think he was still at it - at least part time - into his late 70s. What a great long life to a guy who deserved every minute. Love to you, Dick, and to your Shirley, up in Heaven.

(**And the same can be said for Dick’s son Rich who couldn’t have been a better landlord in so many ways, but the most memorable was when we were out one day and our border collie managed to eat every morsel of my son’s Hallowe’en haul. She promptly got sick all over the driveway, and Rich took care of everything, regaling us with the mental images later on when Lindy was fine and you’d never have known the driveway had been covered in the remains of a bag of Twizzlers (and other confections) a few hours earlier. Like father, like son - both great guys!



Anne Longley Friend November 25, 2020