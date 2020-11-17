Menu
Richard Cieski
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1930
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
U.S. Army
Richard Cieski's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home in Ottawa, IL .

Published by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
November 17, 2020