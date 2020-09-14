Of Canonsburg, formerly of Monroeville, age 74, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.



Beloved significant other of Barbara Radinsky for 20 wonderful years.



Loving father of Richard A. (Sharon Delancey) Cigrand, Jr. of Forest Hills and Heather Cigrand of Level Green.



Cherished grandfather of Christina (Ben) Speckhart, Zachary (Breeanna) Churchfield, Ryan Cigrand, and Alexis Cigrand. Great-grandfather of Izabella "Izzy".



Adored brother of Paul (Marlene) Cigrand and Sister Patricia Cigrand, A.S.C.J.



Uncle of Christopher (Cynthia) Cigrand and Eric Cigrand; Great-uncle of Nicholas and Sarah Cigrand.



Father figure of Clint (Nicole) Phillips, and their children, Dakota and Dannon, and Renae (Bryan) Bell, and their children, Alyssa and Kayla.



Rich was an entrepreneur and had a passion for the auto industry. In his younger years, he raced cars at Heidelberg Raceway. Throughout his life he formed several businesses, including the Morningside Auto Shop and the Montier Auto Body in Wilkinsburg. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rich will be dearly missed by all his family and his dog, Sassy.



Friends welcome Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 1111 Monroeville Ave.; Turtle Creek, PA 15145; (412) 823-9350.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and all must wear face masks or coverings.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 a.m. in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.