Richard Claahsen
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1936
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Richard Claahsen's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home in Ottawa, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home website.

Published by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
800 Sanger Street, Ottawa, Illinois 61350
Funeral services provided by:
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
December 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My sincere sympathy to the entire Claahsen family.
Joan Mokry
Friend
November 30, 2020