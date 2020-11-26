Menu
Richard Collarile
1945 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1945
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Michael J. Fox Foundation
United States Army
YMCA
Richard Collarile's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott Funeral Home website.

Published by Scott Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502
Nov
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502
Nov
28
Burial
Laurel Hill Cemetery
16502
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Rich was a good Christian man. He had such great knowledge and wisdom of God's word.
If you wanted any good Christian advice just ask Rich. I knew Rich since I came back from Vietnam and only wished I could have fellowship with him more often throughout the years but certain forces kept us apart. I know he's home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and with his mother father and sister and brother. I can't wait to see my Christian brother when the Lord calls me home. May he rest in peace.
Larry C Smith
Friend
November 23, 2020