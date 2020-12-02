Menu
Richard Costilow
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1948
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Richard Costilow's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
December 2, 2020
Dick was one of the sweetest men I ever had the joy of knowing. He will be greatly missed.
Cheryl Bailes-Hanna
Friend
December 1, 2020