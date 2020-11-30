Menu
Richard Crutchfield
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1943
DIED
November 28, 2020
Richard Crutchfield's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKenzie Mortuary in Whiteville, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Whiteville Memorial Cemetery
1013 James B. White Hwy. N., Whiteville, North Carolina 28472
Funeral services provided by:
McKenzie Mortuary
