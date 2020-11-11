Menu
Richard Davis
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1949
DIED
November 10, 2020
Richard Davis's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Flanders Morrison Funeral Home in Pembroke, GA .

Published by Flanders Morrison Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street P. O. Box 1560, Pembroke, GA 31321
Nov
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street P. O. Box 1560, Pembroke, GA 31321
Funeral services provided by:
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
