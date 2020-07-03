Richard Dean Nelson



May 26, 1926 ~ June 29, 2020



Together Again







Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Richard Nelson "Dick" passed away peacefully and quietly in his home on June 29, 2020.



Richard was born on May 26, 1926 to Mary and David Nelson. He graduated from Ogden High School and later attended Weber State University. He married Barbara Cantwell Nelson on June 27, 1949. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. Barbara and Dick have four children - N. Scott (Pat) Nelson, Debra (Cory) Call. Kevin (Kiele) Nelson and Alison Nelson; eleven grandchildren - Jennifer (Josh) Summers, Cami (Roger) Johnson, Christopher (Andrea) Nelson, Stefanie Nelson, Blake Nelson (deceased), Michael Nelson, Mitch Nelson (deceased), Ashley (Casey) Cranor, Amanda (Jason) Barber, Mckenzee Morley, Rilee Morley and many great-grandchildren that he adored.



Richard was a proud US Veteran and worked for Hill Air Force Base until his retirement, a career that he enjoyed. Dick also enjoyed fly-fishing, gardening, Frank Sinatra, cars, airplanes, family parties and traveling with friends. He was an avid member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and belonged to the South Ogden 5th Ward. He and Barbara were called to be ordinance workers in the Ogden LDS Temple where they enjoyed working together to serve the Lord.



Richard is preceded in death by his parents, all nine siblings, his sweet wife, Barbara, his two grandsons, Mitch and Blake Nelson, and their beloved schnauzer, Sammy.



Graveside services will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



Special thanks to Applegate Hospice and their staff, especially Brandy, Natalie, Gina, Valarie, and Dan.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.