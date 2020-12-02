Menu
Richard Decker
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1946
DIED
November 27, 2020
Richard Decker's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Pat and Richard you have my deepest sympathy. We were in contact thru the computor several times a week and I had taken Dick to Surgeries and delivered him medications from CVS when he wasn't able to get around. I have numerous carvings, paintings and Rocks that he had personalized for me and I will ALWAYS cherish his memory and friendship. He was a HARD Man to read--If he liked you --you were in --If not he wouldn't give you the time of day. I will truly miss this gentle giant. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lewis E Otterman Sr
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Rich was probably the most interesting person I have ever known. Crazy -- but interesting! His favorite saying to me was "Go Away". I probably earned that, but I never did. I am going to miss the old boy.
Michael Michalowski
Friend
December 1, 2020
Ricky I'm very sorry about your. May God be with during this time of this loss. May God Pupetual light shine upon him.
Lisa Humohrey
Friend
December 1, 2020