Richard Donahue
1935 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1935
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Boy Scouts Of America
Eagle Scout
Richard Donahue's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
512 North Main Street, Wellington, Ohio 44090
Walker Funeral Home
