Richard Arthur Eastman (age 84)



March 6, 1936 – November 15, 2020



On the morning of November 15, 2020 Richard Eastman passed away due to complications after contracting Covid-19.



Richard was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Richard "Dick" Eastman was born in Ogden City, Utah, to Arnold Leslie Eastman and Alice Borger Eastman.



Richard graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1955. After graduating high school Richard was drafted into the United States Army, where he served in the 82nd Air Borne Division as a paratrooper during the Vietnam War. After his service in the Army, Richard married Betti Barnett and had a son, Brian. They later divorced and Richard married Dorris Jeanne Wall and had two sons, Richard Thomas Eastman and James "Bret" Eastman.



Richard worked at the Ogden City Water Works. He was also a concrete layer his entire life. He later became a Security Guard for the IRS and then the OWATC until he retired at the age of 77.



Richard was very tenacious, hardworking and committed to what ever he set his mind to. Richard was an unselfish person and gave assistance to anyone in need. He had various hobbies and enjoyed making things for others. Richard had a great passion for golf and was a tremendous player. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.



Richard is survived by his sons Richard Thomas Eastman, James "Bret" Eastman; stepdaughter Cyndy Mckenzie and brother George, his four grandchildren, Jenyce Bret Eastman, Jamie Reyes (Juan Reyes), Kelly Jacob Eastman (Sarah Eastman), Bradley Richard Eastman and his ten beautiful great-grandchildren Justin, Jaida, Julian, Elorah, Larissa, Jacob, Adrian, Jayla, Davian and Zoey.



Richard is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Alice Eastman, brothers Jim and Wayne and sister Betty.



Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, as we grieve here on earth our hearts are broken. We find peace knowing that you are no longer suffering and need not worry, because now your are amongst the Angels.



Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.