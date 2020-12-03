Menu
Richard Eichler
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1938
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Richard Eichler's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

Published by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Colonial Christian Church
295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia
Dec
3
Service
3:00p.m.
Colonial Christian Church
295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Virginia, Virginia
