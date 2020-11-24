Menu
Richard Engle
1970 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1970
DIED
November 20, 2020
Richard Engle's passing at the age of 50 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arpp & Root Funeral Home in Germantown, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arpp & Root Funeral Home website.

Published by Arpp & Root Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
ARPP Root and Carter Funeral Home
29 N. Main St., Germantown, Ohio 45327
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
ARPP Root and Carter Funeral Home
29 N. Main St., Germantown, Ohio 45327
Funeral services provided by:
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
