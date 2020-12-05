Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Engle
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1930
DIED
September 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
General Motors
Richard Engle's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc. in Albany, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Campbell - New Funeral Home, Inc.
115 North Cross Street, Albany, Kentucky 42602
Oct
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Campbell - New Funeral Home, Inc.
115 North Cross Street, Albany, Kentucky 42602
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.