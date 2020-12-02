Menu
Richard Fielding
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
Richard Fielding's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Highland, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Suburban Bible Church
3010 41st Street, Highland, Indiana 46322
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Suburban Bible Church
3010 41st Street, Highland, Indiana 46322
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
