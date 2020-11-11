Menu
Richard Follett
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1938
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Richard Follett's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery website.

Published by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Longview Funeral Home
12700 South Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149
Nov
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 2:15p.m.
Longview Cemetery
12700 South Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149
