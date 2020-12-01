Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Foust
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1938
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery
US Army
Richard Foust's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fox Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
410 West Main Street, PO Box 305, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania 16056
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St P.O. Box 305, Saxonburg, PA 16056
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Summit Presbyterian Church
Nov
30
Interment
Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Sally & family

So sorry for your loss!

Puddie & Dave Taggart
Doreen Taggart
November 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wilda Stroup
Friend
November 29, 2020
Sally you have our condolences on your great loss. Rich was a good friend of ours for years. We have good memories. You need anything ,all you have to do is let us know. Love to you and family.
Charles and Carole Kelley
Friend
November 29, 2020
Sally and Family: Please accept my deepest condolences. Rich was known and will forever be remembered as a true gentleman and a pillar of the community. May God Bless and be with all of you.
John Briney
Friend
November 28, 2020
Rich was always very kind to me. I enjoyed our time at the Hotel bar after the Business Association meetings listening to scandalous stories about the locals. We had many good laughs together.
Dianne
November 28, 2020