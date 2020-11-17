Menu
Richard Gaudette
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1935
DIED
November 14, 2020
Richard Gaudette's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Kings Highway Cemetery
271 Cherry Street, Milford, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Sorry to hear of Dick's passing. I worked with him for several years at Norden. He was always a fun person to be around. My condolences to his family.
Kevin Dillon
Friend
November 16, 2020