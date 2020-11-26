Menu
Richard Gluth
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1934
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Pennsylvania State Police
US Air Force
Richard Gluth's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main Street, Brookville, Pennsylvania 15825
Nov
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
Nov
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
Nov
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main Street, Brookville, Pennsylvania 15825
