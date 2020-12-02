Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Gorney
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1927
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Legion
United States Navy
Richard Gorney's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zahoran Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Zahoran Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN 46613
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Zahoran Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Always enjoyed visiting with Richard at Riley class lunchens. He will be greatly missed.

Leona Edison Browning
Ft Wayne IN
Riley Classmate
Leona Edison Browning Ft Wayne IN
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020