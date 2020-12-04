Menu
Richard Hanson
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1941
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Richard Hanson's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA .

Published by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St, Oxford, MA 01540
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Roch's Church
332 Main St., Oxford, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
December 4, 2020