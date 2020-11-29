Menu
Richard Hartfield
1971 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1971
DIED
November 22, 2020
Richard Hartfield's passing at the age of 49 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory
4155 S RL THORNTON FWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Nov
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory
4155 S RL THORNTON FWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
