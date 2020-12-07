Menu
Richard Hawkins
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1951
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Shriner
Richard Hawkins's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crawford Funeral Home website.

Published by Crawford Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ramsey Creek Baptist Church
, Clarksville, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Crawford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Patricia Quinlan
December 6, 2020