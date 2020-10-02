Richard "Dick" Hicks, passed away peacefully of natural causes. On Saturday September 26th, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Doree Hicks whom he met while he was serving in the Army. Together, they were a team that explored the deserts of the southwest, and the mountains of Utah. Dick and Doree loved to fish and camp in the Uintas, and they spent many summers and winters in their travel trailer just relaxing and enjoying life. They loved to spend winters in Arizona and Saint George in their trailer. They hiked the canyons of southern Utah together and shared many of their trips with friends and family.



Dick enjoyed having a monthly breakfast with his siblings where they shared stories and memories of their eight decades together.



He leaves behind 3 children and two grandchildren. His ashes will be buried next to Doree …just as they always planned.



