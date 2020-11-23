Menu
Richard Hinga
1964 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1964
DIED
November 11, 2020
Richard Hinga's passing at the age of 55 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Singleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Kelly Samuel-Hinga
Friend
November 18, 2020
Rick, unfortunately your not here for me to tell you these words. There's a lot I could say after 30+ years. We've laughed and loved. Created 2 beautiful amazing children together, Poohbear and Preston Charles. You became Shell's Dad. I will forever remember our good times with our family and friends at cookouts and bonfires. The holidays were the best. You made them so very special for us. I will always remember and I know every time I see M.A.S.H. I'll think of you and laugh. When a gun is fired, I will think of you. When ever I see a jeep, again, I'll think of you. I could go on and on. So many great memories, but, the greatest is...When I look at our children, I will think of you and smile, knowing you are watching over them and our grand children. Rest in peace Rick... Kell
Kelly Samuel-Hinga
Friend
November 18, 2020
a loved one
November 18, 2020
David Poto
November 18, 2020