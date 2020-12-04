Menu
Richard Hughes
1958 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1958
DIED
December 1, 2020
Richard Hughes's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gompf Funeral Service in Cardington, OH .

Published by Gompf Funeral Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gompf Funeral Home
440 Center Street, Cardington, Ohio 43315
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gompf Funeral Home
440 Center Street, Cardington, Ohio 43315
Funeral services provided by:
Gompf Funeral Service
