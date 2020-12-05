Menu
Richard Jernigan
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1955
DIED
December 3, 2020
Richard Jernigan's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex, Maryland 21221
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex, Maryland 21221
Funeral services provided by:
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
