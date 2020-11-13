Menu
Richard Johnson
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1936
DIED
November 8, 2020
Richard Johnson's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Derrick Funeral Home website.

Published by Derrick Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147
Nov
13
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin 53147
Derrick Funeral Home
