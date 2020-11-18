Menu
Richard Johnson
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1935
DIED
November 10, 2020
Richard Johnson's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup, WA .

Published by Powers Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Powers Funeral Home
320 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup, Washington 98371
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Powers Funeral Home
320 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup, Washington 98371
Funeral services provided by:
Powers Funeral Home
