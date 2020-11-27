Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Johnson
1972 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1972
DIED
November 17, 2020
Richard Johnson's passing at the age of 48 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street, Westfield, MA 01085
Nov
22
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Firtion Adams Funeral Home
76 Broad Street, Westfield, Massachusetts 01085
Funeral services provided by:
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Richard will be missed. The memories we have with him will live on♥. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
The Rogalski Family
Friend
November 22, 2020
We have known Richard and Melissa since Kaela was a baby. Then came Sean, boy Richard was thrilled to be a dad and a great one at that. Richard had a wonderful personality and a kind soul. He was the first to take our son Alex golfing...what a fond memory for my now 28 year old. He was just the best! You will be missed Richard....sending Melissa and the kids love form Laurie, Russ, Alex, and Emily Ashe
Laurie Ashe
Friend
November 21, 2020
Rebecca Proffitt
November 21, 2020
I am so saddened by Dr. Johnson’s passing. I worked with him for 13* years at Comprehensive Family Foot Ctr. He was a funny , kind and compassionate podiatrist. He had a unique report with our special needs patients that was heartwarming. Aside from being a hard worker, he was a great dad. I will cherish my memories of our chaotic Thursday evenings at the office. Rest In Peace my friend❤
Lynn DeTour
Coworker
November 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lose, didn't know Richard that well but do remember him at hockey practices and games, always had a smile on his face. If there is anything I can do for you please reach out. My prayers are with you, God bless.
Glen Roy
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020