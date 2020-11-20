Menu
Richard G. Johnson
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1937
DIED
November 17, 2020
Richard G. Johnson, age 83, of Pittsburgh, formally of Swissvale, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Son of the late Oscar and Thelma Johnson. Cherished brother of LaVerne (the late Robert H. "Bob") Lewis and the late Donald Johnson; Loving uncle of Robert "Chip" Lewis, Lynn Jones, Mark Johnson and the late Sharon Smith. Richard was an active member of the Swissvale community. Often seen doing yardwork, gardening or walking around town with his well-known unsteady gate from his life long battle with cerebral palsy. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Services are private, Interment at Restland Memorial Park.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
