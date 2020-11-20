Richard G. Johnson, age 83, of Pittsburgh, formally of Swissvale, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Son of the late Oscar and Thelma Johnson. Cherished brother of LaVerne (the late Robert H. "Bob") Lewis and the late Donald Johnson; Loving uncle of Robert "Chip" Lewis, Lynn Jones, Mark Johnson and the late Sharon Smith. Richard was an active member of the Swissvale community. Often seen doing yardwork, gardening or walking around town with his well-known unsteady gate from his life long battle with cerebral palsy. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Services are private, Interment at Restland Memorial Park.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.