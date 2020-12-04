Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Kieszkowski
1957 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1957
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Cub Scout
Scout Master
United States Postal Service
Richard Kieszkowski's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Richard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Derrick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Derrick Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
, Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Derrick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.