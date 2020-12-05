Menu
Richard Koziol
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
Richard Koziol's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heinen & Loschetter Funeral Services in Tinley Park, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heinen & Loschetter Funeral Services website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Maher Funeral Home
7051 W. 171st Street, Tinley Park, Illinois 60477
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Maher Funeral Home
7051 W. 171st Street, Tinley Park, Illinois 60477
Dec
9
Interment
11:30a.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
7200 Roberts Road, Justice, Illinois 60458
Funeral services provided by:
Heinen & Loschetter Funeral Services
