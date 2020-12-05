Menu
Richard Lavanture
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1942
DIED
September 22, 2020
Richard Lavanture's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Potawatomi Conservatory
2105 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, Indiana 46635
Funeral services provided by:
Zahoran Funeral Home
